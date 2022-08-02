SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.

Monday evening, the Turner County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a fatal crash north of Chancellor.

A janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University has invented a door lock that could be used to save lives.

This week’s hot dry weather is raising fire danger concerns and creating an added challenge for crews already battling wildfires.

Right now, federal, state, and local firefighters are battling the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyoming.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins Friday. But bikers are already in town. Businesses in the area say they are ready to go for the week long event regardless of several challenges during the planning process, Including lack of staff and late orders.

Discover Aviation Day is happening this Thursday.

The Sioux Falls school district has hired more than 200 teachers ahead of the school year, but they still have 14 more full time teaching positions to fill.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.