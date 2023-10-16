SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 16. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Sioux Falls police are investigating two reports of gunshots on the northeast side of the city.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a robbery that happened early this morning with an axe.

Construction on the Jacobson Plaza in Sioux Falls will officially begin Monday morning.

A man accused of brutally killing a 6-year-old boy and seriously injuring a 32-year-old woman in Illinois is facing hate crime charges, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

