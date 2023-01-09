SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 9! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The SDSU Jackrabbits are national champions!

It was a sea of blue in the South Dakota State tailgate area as thousands of Jackrabbits fans geared up for the game enjoying much warmer weather than we have here at home.

Visitors to the outdoor campus found ways to enjoy the snow this past weekend.

Crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze in Southeastern South Dakota over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is warning people about a potential scam involving voice-mail messages.

Kristi Noem is now officially in her second term in office as governor of South Dakota.