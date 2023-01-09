SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 9! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The SDSU Jackrabbits are national champions!

SDSU runs past NDSU, claims first National Championship

It was a sea of blue in the South Dakota State tailgate area as thousands of Jackrabbits fans geared up for the game enjoying much warmer weather than we have here at home.

Jacks fans invade Frisco for FCS National Championship

Visitors to the outdoor campus found ways to enjoy the snow this past weekend.

‘Snow’ much fun at the Outdoor Campus

Crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze in Southeastern South Dakota over the weekend.

Crews respond to payloader, structure fire over weekend

Saturday afternoon, Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester.

Crews battle fire near Chester

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

Two injured in Deuel County crash

The Sioux Falls Police Department is warning people about a potential scam involving voice-mail messages.

Sioux Falls police warn residents about phone scam

Kristi Noem is now officially in her second term in office as governor of South Dakota.

Noem starts second term with a ‘top 10’ list