SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — April 14

Now that funding for two new South Dakota state prisons has been approved, the state is hoping that will help solve the issue of overcrowding at the women’s prison in Pierre and the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. But is overcrowding the only issue happening within prison walls?

A Pine Ridge murder suspect has made two plea deals.

The South Dakota Supreme Court will not allow expert testimony in a murder trial.

The City of Watertown is experiencing moderate flooding due to higher temperatures.

It’s that time of year, when fresh vegetation has yet to sprout and the old grass is drying up, making for a high fire danger.

The Yankton Fire Department says a fire west of town was sparked by a burn pile rekindled due to the wind.

The fire chief in Hospers, Iowa is looking into what sparked a hay bale fire west of town.

Governor Kristi Noem is expected to sign an executive order at the National Rifle Association’s annual forum Friday.

Rain is already falling this morning in central and northern South Dakota. The rain will continue to move northeast during the morning.

