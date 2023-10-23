SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 23. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Sioux Falls School District plans to reject bids for district gymnastics equipment, according to today’s school board agenda.

Throughout its 5-week-old strikes against Detroit’s automakers, the United Auto Workers union has cast an emphatically combative stance, reflecting the style of its pugnacious leader, Shawn Fain.

The field of those vying to be the House GOP’s third nominee for Speaker quickly became crowded after the conference voted Friday to drop House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Israel ramped up its airstrikes Monday in Gaza, where the death toll is rising rapidly, and the United States advised Israel to delay an expected ground invasion to allow more time to negotiate the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.