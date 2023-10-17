SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 17. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen said that Trump’s ongoing New York business fraud trial is likely to spell the end of the former president’s business empire, as Cohen prepares to testify against him in the case.

A federal judge imposed a gag order on former President Donald Trump Monday in the case that accuses him of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Warm today ahead of showers for tomorrow.

Israel bombed areas of southern Gaza where it had told Palestinians to flee to ahead of an expected ground invasion, killing dozens of people on Tuesday in attacks it says are targeted at Hamas militants that rule the besieged territory.

