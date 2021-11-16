IRS documents show Sanford settlement; man threatens pizza delivery driver; subpoenas on Noem meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officers were called to this Get-N-Go gas station just after 5 a.m. Monday. Police say a man wearing a mask and sunglasses threatened employees with a knife, took cash and left. Sioux Falls Police say they arrested the armed robber within an hour of the crime.

Man arrested, accused of robbing Sioux Falls gas station

A 23-year-old man is behind bars this morning, accused of approaching a pizza delivery driver with a what appeared to be a gun.

23-year-old man arrested for aggravated assault

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl at a gas station on Saturday.

51-year-old man arrested for inappropriately touching girl at gas station

IRS documents have revealed that Sanford Health’s former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft received more than $49 million in 2020.

IRS documents detail $49 million paid to former Sanford CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft

In light of that news, Sanford’s current CEO and President Bill Gassen sent out a letter to all employees letting them know the settlement information was becoming public.

Krabbenhoft settlement outlined in email to Sanford Health employees

South Dakota lawmakers have moved to subpoena a document at the center of questions about whether Governor Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

S.D. panel wants subpoenas in appraisal probe



