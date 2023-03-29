SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

On Monday, March 27, seven people, including the shooter — later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale — were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

It definitely does not feel like spring in South Dakota. Morning low temperatures broke records in the northeast today.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

A Minnesota utility began shutting down a nuclear power plant near Minneapolis on Friday after discovering water containing a low level of radioactive material was leaking from a pipe for the second time.

On Tuesday an Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill that will cut down the amount of Iowans on public assistance benefits.

