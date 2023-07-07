SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 7. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat was sentenced Thursday to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years in prison.

There are a few rounds of thunderstorms moving through the area this afternoon in central and northeastern KELOLAND.

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis joined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in Johnston, Iowa Wednesday to launch the “Mamas for DeSantis” initiative.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says that more than 29,000 students have applied for private school vouchers.

