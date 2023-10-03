SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 3. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Six members of the Mitchell Post 18’s varsity baseball team are officially charged with rape.

Sioux Falls Police say an early morning shooting sent a woman to the hospital, and investigators are still looking for the person who shot her.

Sioux Falls police are also trying to find the people involved in a crash and robbery.

While temperatures did take a step backward today as advertised, the focus this evening will be on what we see in the skies.

The countdown to the green flag on a historic day at the Iowa Speedway is on. On Thursday NASCAR made it official – the best stock car drivers in the world will be in Newton on June 16th, 2024 racing in a Cup Series race.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.