SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 18. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A Brookings home — where first responders rescued 35 animals — was not suitable for people or animals to live in.

Two persons were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a male Saturday morning in northeastern Rapid City, police said.

A New York man is behind bars in Rapid City accused of second-degree murder.

Funeral services for Officer Kevin Cram have been set for Wednesday, September 20th, at 10:30 a.m., in the Wilcox Performing Center at Algona Community School. A public visitation will take place Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., also at the Wilcox Center.

Despite the smoke that has been lingering in the atmosphere at times, Monday has been a pretty decent day overall…even with the breeze in place that has made itself known to the east.

Hoping to cut into Donald Trump’s support at a major Iowa gathering of evangelical Christians, several of his top rivals on Saturday mostly avoided direct criticism of him on abortion and other issues key to social conservatives.

