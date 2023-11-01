SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 1. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Another Iowa poultry producer is reporting an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – more commonly referred to as the bird flu.

Only a week into the job, the North Dakota Republican Party’s executive director has resigned after a media outlet publicized some of his social media posts that were demeaning toward women and dismissed concerns raised by Black people about racism.

President Joe Biden is headed to Minnesota to visit a family-run farm south of Minneapolis and hold a fundraiser featuring many of the state’s top Democrats, demonstrating political clout on the home turf of his new 2024 primary challenger, Rep. Dean Phillips.

Welcome to November, where we have bucked the trend of record-setting starts to the month on the thermometer. Today was still chilly, but it’s the closest a beginning to the month has been to average in quiet a while.

