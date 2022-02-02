SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Local, state, and federal authorities are looking into a fire that was intentionally started at a Middle School in Mission.

Officials investigating arson at middle school

School resource officers responded two reports of kids who overdosed at a Sioux Falls High School Monday.

Experts: More young people in SD are turning to drugs

A trial date is set for a former Sioux Falls Police officer accused of simple assault while on the job.

Former officer’s lawyer says client ‘not guilty’
Cold Air Now, Warmer Days Not Far Away

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. The crime occurs when a trafficker forces another person to perform sex acts or solicits labor or services against his/her will.

Human trafficking bills aim to protect victims

A bill that triggered protests in many South Dakota communities is headed to the Governor’s desk. Tuesday afternoon, the House voted 50-17 to ban transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

House passes two bills based on sex-at-birth

Another state lawmaker wants to be the next leader of South Dakota.

SD lawmaker announces gubernatorial run

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.