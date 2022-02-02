SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Local, state, and federal authorities are looking into a fire that was intentionally started at a Middle School in Mission.

School resource officers responded two reports of kids who overdosed at a Sioux Falls High School Monday.

A trial date is set for a former Sioux Falls Police officer accused of simple assault while on the job.

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. The crime occurs when a trafficker forces another person to perform sex acts or solicits labor or services against his/her will.

A bill that triggered protests in many South Dakota communities is headed to the Governor’s desk. Tuesday afternoon, the House voted 50-17 to ban transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

Another state lawmaker wants to be the next leader of South Dakota.

