SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

I-90 closure extended into Minnesota

While many of us can stay indoors and escape the cold temperatures, first responders still have to be prepared to head out for calls whether it’s for fires, crashes or medical emergencies.

First responders and dealing with frigid temperatures

Even though we can bundle up to protect ourselves from the cold, our four-legged companions can’t.

Tips to keep your pets safe during extreme cold spells

Governor Kristi Noem has declared a Winter Storm Emergency in South Dakota.

Noem declares winter storm emergency

If you need to travel in these extreme temperatures, a winter survival kit in your car is a must.

Packing a winter survival kit for your car

When dangerous wind chills set in, it doesn’t take long to get frostbite.

Knowing the signs of frostbite

The winter weather apparel collected by the Keep KELOLAND Warm project is coming in handy during this cold snap.

Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House

If you’re looking for a place to go or a way to volunteer on Christmas Day, you might want to check out the Union Gospel mission.

Union Gospel Mission to hold Christmas Day celebration

If you’re in the giving mood, it’s not just warm weather gear that’s needed in KELOLAND.

Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive starts Friday