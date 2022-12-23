SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

While many of us can stay indoors and escape the cold temperatures, first responders still have to be prepared to head out for calls whether it’s for fires, crashes or medical emergencies.

Even though we can bundle up to protect ourselves from the cold, our four-legged companions can’t.

Governor Kristi Noem has declared a Winter Storm Emergency in South Dakota.

If you need to travel in these extreme temperatures, a winter survival kit in your car is a must.

When dangerous wind chills set in, it doesn’t take long to get frostbite.

The winter weather apparel collected by the Keep KELOLAND Warm project is coming in handy during this cold snap.

If you’re looking for a place to go or a way to volunteer on Christmas Day, you might want to check out the Union Gospel mission.

If you’re in the giving mood, it’s not just warm weather gear that’s needed in KELOLAND.