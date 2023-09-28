SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Aberdeen police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a boy to the hospital.

Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that sent boy to hospital

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that two state prison inmates have been indicted for Attempted Murder following an attack on two correctional officers at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

2 inmates indicted for attacking correctional officers

A 31-year-old man is behind bars this morning in connection to a scam that cost the victim a lot of money.

1 arrested following $100,000 scam

Fall just started, but it’s not too soon to think about winter safety.

Keep KELOLAND Warm starts Sunday

A section of the road in Sioux Falls got some recognition after being commemorated as the first paved state highway in South Dakota.

South Dakota’s 100-year-old highway

The Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup rodeo starts today in Sioux Falls and there is a lot on the line.

High stakes for cowboys at the CINCH rodeo

The weather tomorrow will be more active. A few showers and t-storms are expected and some of these storms could briefly become severe, with some hail possible across parts of eastern KELOLAND shown in the green on the map below.

Scattered rain tomorrow; Near record warmth this weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.