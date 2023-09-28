SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Aberdeen police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a boy to the hospital.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that two state prison inmates have been indicted for Attempted Murder following an attack on two correctional officers at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

A 31-year-old man is behind bars this morning in connection to a scam that cost the victim a lot of money.

Fall just started, but it’s not too soon to think about winter safety.

A section of the road in Sioux Falls got some recognition after being commemorated as the first paved state highway in South Dakota.

The Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup rodeo starts today in Sioux Falls and there is a lot on the line.

The weather tomorrow will be more active. A few showers and t-storms are expected and some of these storms could briefly become severe, with some hail possible across parts of eastern KELOLAND shown in the green on the map below.

