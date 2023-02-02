SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories First@4 for Thursday, February 2.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate in the Pennington County jail early Wednesday morning. Authorities say 56-year old Floyd Slowbear was booked into jail Tuesday evening for disorderly conduct.

A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings during a traffic stop along Interstate 29. Authorities say they found meth, crack cocaine and heroin in the vehicle.

It has been a cold day in KELOLAND. This afternoon parts of eastern KELOLAND have struggled to reach the single digits above zero. But warmer weather is in the forecast.

Proposed carbon dioxide pipelines are a big topic in several states right now. In South Dakota, lawmakers in Pierre will likely start taking up a number of bills next week relating to CO2 pipelines and eminent domain.

