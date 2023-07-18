SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 18. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

If you encountered a slight traffic problem last night on Louise Avenue near 53rd Street, that’s because Sioux Falls Police were attempting to arrest a 21-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault.

A 57-year-old inmate had died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

Former President Trump said Tuesday morning that he has been alerted he is a target of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation focusing on his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.