SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, October 17.

One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail.

Authorities say an inmate who tried to escape from a Yankton hospital was caught within 10 minutes.

One person was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Roberts County.

One person was taken to the hospital after a weekend crash west of Castlewood.

Pheasant season officially started Saturday as people from all over flocked into South Dakota to take part in hunts across the state.

If you enjoy a good scare, the Haunted Farm in Worthing is a place for you.

It was a chilly Sunday across KELOLAND, but today’s weather will be much colder by comparison. Highs reached 50 in several areas, including Sioux Falls.

