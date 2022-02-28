SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 28. Start your day and end the month with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Bath, South Dakota man is set to go on trial for the death of his daughter’s boyfriend in January 2020.

We are hoping to learn more today about a fire at a historic Black Hills Mine over the weekend. The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department posted these pictures of the fire to it’s Facebook page.

Spring is almost here, and for high school students at the Career and Technical Education academy that means it’s time for a spring career fair.

A woman from Colman, South Dakota is using her talents to help an organization collect dresses for little girls in other countries.

The matchups are set for the men’s portion of the Summit League Basketball Championships.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.