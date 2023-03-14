SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 14. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police are also warning residents of an increase in call scams.

Police have provided an update on what was originally reported as a car versus pedestrian crash Monday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police in Worthington, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Health officials are trying to figure out what is behind a listeria outbreak that left people sick across the country.

Shareholders of Silicon Valley Bank have filed a class action suit, following the bank’s collapse. It was one of two banks, along with New York’s Signature Bank, regulators took over this past weekend. The shockwaves caused traders to dump shares of more than a dozen other regional banks Monday. Federal officials say they plan to try to auction off what’s left of SVB.

The brief warm-up will not last as a cold front swings through the region on Thursday. Areas of rain will change to snow as winds increase over 40mph during the afternoon in the east. We expect this will all impact travel, but the snow forecast still remains uncertain.

