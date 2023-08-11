SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s August 11. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

South Dakota has seen a rise in officer-involved shootings

Officer-involved shootings a concern for AG Jackley

Severe weather brought 2 confirmed tornados to east-central KELOLAND Thursday.

Dramatic tornado video, storm photos from Thursday

Law enforcement stationed at the Sioux Empire Fair are more likely to respond to fender-benders in the parking lot than serious crimes in the midway.

Fewer trees help boost security at Sioux Empire Fair

Over 30 people have died on the west side of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Sioux Falls locals devastated over deadly Hawaii wildfires

Through the heat of the summer, people in Watertown have come to rely on a free oasis along the bike path.

The retiree behind the free water on Watertown’s bike trail

The weekend forecast still looks more active by Saturday night and Sunday. You can see the next system pushing into KELOLAND over the weekend. 

Storms strike eastern KELOLAND last night; Weekend rain chances ahead

