SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories in KELOLAND this Midday.

South Dakota’s monthly report is out, and the state is experiencing a significant increase in COVID 19 cases.

Funeral services are being held Wednesday for the Algona police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Scammers are positioning themselves as legitimate-sounding organizations and targeting the general public.

Health officials say that most Americans should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a key decision on interest rates later today.

The chances of 1 inch of rain are looking good when you add up several days of rain “chances” across KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.