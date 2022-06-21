SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Today is a historic day for the state of South Dakota. This morning, the state’s first impeachment trial gets underway.

After a break from the storms for a few days, the severe weather came back to parts of KELOLAND last night. Viewers have been sharing what they’re seeing for storm damage.

Storm damage in Hartford | Courtesy Sam Holiway

Pierre storm damage | Gerry and Lisa Sayler

Storm damage in Hartford | Courtesy Sam Holiway

Storm damage in Wagner | Courtesy Annie Rolston

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results after a man’s body was pulled out of Rapid Creek on Monday.

Fire crews responded to a fire along Main Street in Wall overnight. The Pennington County Fire Service says the fire sparked at Cactus Cafe and Lounge.

A year and a half after South Dakota voters legalized medical cannabis, licensed dispensaries haven’t started distributing it yet. Now there’s already plans to change the state’s regulations.

The COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest kids in KELOLAND should be available this week. The FDA has approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids ages 6 months through 4 years.

Just a little over a year ago a Nebraska teen was airlifted to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls after being pinned under a UTV for close to an hour.

Temperatures will once again be in the 90s today across KELOLAND. The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls offers cool showers every afternoon.

