Immigration attorney announces candidacy for mayor; Auburn Fire 50-percent contained; Vermillion’s school bond issue passes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, October 6.

Another contender has joined the race for the mayor of Sioux Falls. Immigration attorney Taneeza Islam announced her bid for the position Tuesday afternoon.

More than 960 acres have burned in the Auburn Fire just outside of Rapid City, and numerous agencies from across the Black Hills are teaming up to help contain it.

Voters in the Vermillion School District voted in favor of a $26 million bond issue. The school’s superintendent says nearly 75-percent of voters said yes to building new elementary school and make some improvements to the middle school.

South Dakota has become a safe haven for people looking for a place for large sums of money. The Pandora Papers, an investigation by a worldwide group of investigative journalists, found that South Dakota has become a popular place for rich foreigners to keep their money, often to avoid taxes. In 1980 under Governor Bill Janklow’s watch, South Dakota changed its usury laws, attracting Citibank and 400 jobs from New York. Other banks and thousands of jobs would follow.

SDSU’s fall rodeo season came to an end this past weekend. For senior Colton Carlson, this is his first normal rodeo season. since his freshman year. He has enjoyed getting to travel with his team and get to work with one another.

