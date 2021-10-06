Immigration attorney announces candidacy for mayor; Auburn Fire 50-percent contained; Vermillion’s school bond issue passes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Another contender has joined the race for the mayor of Sioux Falls. Immigration attorney Taneeza Islam announced her bid for the position Tuesday afternoon.

‘Our strength and future is in our growing diversity’: Immigration lawyer Taneeza Islam enters Sioux Falls mayoral race

More than 960 acres have burned in the Auburn Fire just outside of Rapid City, and numerous agencies from across the Black Hills are teaming up to help contain it.

Auburn Fire estimated at 964 acres, officials say

Voters in the Vermillion School District voted in favor of a $26 million bond issue. The school’s superintendent says nearly 75-percent of voters said yes to building new elementary school and make some improvements to the middle school.

Voters head to the polls for Vermillion school bond issue

South Dakota has become a safe haven for people looking for a place for large sums of money. The Pandora Papers, an investigation by a worldwide group of investigative journalists, found that South Dakota has become a popular place for rich foreigners to keep their money, often to avoid taxes. In 1980 under Governor Bill Janklow’s watch, South Dakota changed its usury laws, attracting Citibank and 400 jobs from New York. Other banks and thousands of jobs would follow.

USD law professor trusts South Dakota trust laws

SDSU’s fall rodeo season came to an end this past weekend. For senior Colton Carlson, this is his first normal rodeo season. since his freshman year. He has enjoyed getting to travel with his team and get to work with one another.

SDSU Rodeo Team finishes fall season in fourth place

