Illegal drugs in South Dakota; help identify a porch pirate; veteran couple on Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Nearly 97,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the US over a year’s time ending in March of 2021. That’s according to provisional data from the CDC. Law enforcement say securing the U.S.-Mexico border plays an important role in fighting the drug problem.

Here’s your chance to put a porch pirate out of business. Take a look at this man as he sprints onto a Sioux Falls porch, takes three packages and then runs off. Kristi, who didn’t want us to use her last name, caught the whole thing on her Ring doorbell.

A Sioux Falls couple’s trip to Washington, D.C. this past Saturday on a Midwest Honor Flight was a special moment for them. Gayland and Linda Davis are the first ever husband and wife veterans to go on a Midwest Honor Flight together.

The bus that became a shelter for hunters and others who traveled the back country of Alaska’s wilderness has finally been moved, so it can be preserved. This bus, featured in the movie ‘Into the Wild’ that was partially shot in Carthage, South Dakota, is now at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

In just a few hours, hunters will get a warm welcome at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Experience Sioux Falls, along with local businesses, will give hunters arriving at the airport information on hotels, restaurants and more.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.