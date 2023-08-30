SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 30. Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Idalia crashed ashore this morning in a sparsely populated area along Florida’s Big Bend region as a dangerous category 3 hurricane

It’s become a stink at the U.S. Open: a pungent marijuana smell that wafted over an outer court, clouded the concentration of one of the world’s top players and left the impression there’s no place left to escape the unofficial scent of the city.

The moon is expected to be at its biggest and brightest for the year when it rises tonight.

There is a slight chance of rain in the far northeast corner of SD tomorrow morning, but much of this forecast remains dry.

