Icy road conditions; Great Bear Ski Valley makes snow; police investigating fatal Rapid City crash

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs were factors in a deadly crash in Rapid City over the holiday weekend.

One person dead, two injured in Rapid City crash

The Pennington County Jail is searching for more correctional workers.

Pennington County is searching for more correctional workers

Sunday’s winter weather made for some slick road conditions in Lincoln County.

Sheriff’s departments remind drivers to slow down on winter roads

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office also asking you to give yourself extra time while traveling this morning.

Drivers advised to use caution Monday morning

Great Bear Ski Valley has been waiting for this colder weather so they can start the snow-making process. Crews were set to start the process last night with a tentative hope of opening this week on Thursday.

Great Bear Ski Valley begins snow making process to prepare for opening day

Starting today, Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be competing against each other in the Annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 