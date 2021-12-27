Icy road conditions; Great Bear Ski Valley makes snow; police investigating fatal Rapid City crash



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs were factors in a deadly crash in Rapid City over the holiday weekend.

The Pennington County Jail is searching for more correctional workers.

Sunday’s winter weather made for some slick road conditions in Lincoln County.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office also asking you to give yourself extra time while traveling this morning.

Great Bear Ski Valley has been waiting for this colder weather so they can start the snow-making process. Crews were set to start the process last night with a tentative hope of opening this week on Thursday.

Starting today, Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be competing against each other in the Annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive

