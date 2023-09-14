SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 14. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A prison employee in Springfield is charged with sexual acts with a prisoner.

A northern Iowa police officer has been killed in the line of duty and the man accused of shooting him is in custody in Minnesota.

Iowa law requires drivers to “move over” for stopped vehicles with flashers displayed. The DOT is releasing a reminder of just how that should happen.

This afternoon has had rain and thunder showers mainly in central and western South Dakota. These are now moving into eastern KELOLAND following a cool front. The winds are switching around the front, with a south breeze ahead of the front, and a north breeze behind. Temperatures have fallen behind the front.

