SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.

Three people were hurt in a weekend rollover in Deuel County. The sheriff’s department say the driver lost control on Highway 15, south of Clear Lake, Saturday morning and the SUV rolled multiple times before ending up in the ditch.

Things look a bit different at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. The old sheep barn is gone now and construction has begun on the DEX Center. This facility will not only benefit the fair, but also provide a new event space for the huron community.

Happening today:

• If you are driving in southern Sioux Falls this week, there are some lane closure you should be aware of. Crews will be installing new traffic lights at the northwest corner of 49th and Western. The southbound to westbound turning lane will be closed. Then on Wednesday, crews will be installing new lights on the southwest corner of the intersection. The eastbound to southbound turning lane will be closed. Work is expected to take two days per closure.

• And, As work to widen Cliff Avenue between 49th and 56th Streets ramps up, another project is starting just to the north. Today, the outside northbound lane will be closed from 26th to 33rd Street so crews can patch asphalt at the curb and gutter.

• An event for veterans ages 55 and older is coming to Sioux Falls this year. It’s called the National Veterans Golden Age Games. The event was founded in 1985 and offers sports competitions and health education sessions. A press conference will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 2 o’clock this afternoon. It includes Sioux Falls VA Acting Director Dr. Timothy Pendergrass, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken, and Executive Director of Experience Sioux Falls Teri Schmidt.

• And tomorrow, recently elected Sioux Falls officials will mark the start of their terms by taking the Oath of Office. The Installation Ceremony will take place at Carnegie Town Hall at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

• If you’re looking to make a difference today, there’s an opportunity to do just that. KELOLAND Media Groups is hosting the Flying for Life blood drive right now outside our studio along Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.