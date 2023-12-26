SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 26. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

At 10 a.m., the SDDOT announced that I-90’s eastbound and westbound lanes from Mitchell to Rapid City will reopen.

After a busy weekend and Christmas forecast, we continue with winter weather headlines across KELOLAND today. Here are some of the maps we are working on at this hour.

The United States carried out retaliatory strikes on Christmas Day on three facilities “used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups,” in Iran following a series of attacks that left three U.S. service members injured.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.