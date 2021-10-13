I-90 closed west of Rapid City; northern lights seen in central South Dakota; lawmaker to challenge Johnson’s House seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in western KELOLAND have been preparing for the first snow storm of the season. Some areas in the Black Hills have already seen more than a foot of snow.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line until further notice.

It wasn’t snow.. but something different in the sky that caught people’s attention Monday night. Randy Halverson took this photo of the northern lights near Kennebec in central South Dakota.

South Dakota state Rep. Taffy Howard has formally announced that she is challenging Dusty Johnson, the state’s lone U.S. congressman, in next year’s Republican primary.

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota are trying for a second time to legalize cannabis possession and cultivation for adults through a ballot initiative.

When turning to social media, it’s important to know where the content is coming from. SDSU researchers surveyed students about their social media use during the Jan. 6 events at the capital to see where they were getting their information from.



Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.