SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Thursday, June 16.

South Dakota’s only abortion provider has paused scheduling abortions, while it awaits the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Today, the January 6th committee will be delving into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count.

This morning, authorities are investigating a crash in western Sioux Falls. It happened near 41st Street and I-29.

Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary. Officers say two people entered a business in the north-central part of town between June 9th and June 10th.

Police posted several surveillance pictures on Facebook. Authorities say they stole vape and tobacco products along with athletic equipment. If you have any information about the burglary, you are asked to call the Mitchell Police Department or Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers.

A 34-year-old Freeman man is facing charges after police say his four dogs attacked a 55-year-old woman.

The city of Castlewood has spent the last month clearing up storm debris from the F2 tornado that tore through the town. Most of the debris is now piled up outside of town, ready for removal.

More public input is wanted for the Sioux Falls Downtown 2035 plan. So far, an advisory committee has been created along with an interactive website. Now the city is seeking applicants for work groups on topics related to downtown.

Over the next six months, Sioux Falls is going to be conducting a study on its aging aquatic centers, while looking at replacing three of its oldest swimming pools.

Our parent company Nexstar is celebrating Founder’s Day of Caring tomorrow. As part of that, KELOLAND Media Group is hosting a donation drive for the Teddy Bear Den.

