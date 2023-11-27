SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 27. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Hurley area farmer admits to having sexual contact with a Freeman woman without consent.

The jury trial for a Spearfish man accused of murdering his wife is underway.

Country/rock band Whiskey Myer has announced they will be coming to Sioux Falls as part of their Whiskey Myers 2024 tour.

Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said, bringing the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

