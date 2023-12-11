SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Hurley area farmer – with a long history of harassing women – will be back in court today.

A stolen vehicle led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to a deadly crash over the weekend.

We hope to learn more information about a weekend crash in Sioux Falls that sent a child to the hospital.

Residents in the southeastern part of the state felt the ground rumble over the weekend.

Students in the College of Engineering at SDSU are celebrating an out-of-this-world achievement.

We are lacking snow in our forecast, but that’s not stopping the folks at Great Bear from making some snow on this chilly Monday morning. We’ll another chilly morning tomorrow as cool Canadian air returns to KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.