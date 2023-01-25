SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One neighborhood in North Rapid City has seen a significant amount of violent crime over the last couple years, most recently in the last month.

Tuesday, the state filed 22 charges against the driver – including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on meth and speeding on the east side of Sioux Falls.

An Iowa man faces several charges following a traffic stop on Monday.

Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person.

The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the approval of a new dog breeding kennel just west of Sioux Falls.

Over the past several days, hundreds of dead fish have piled up on the rocks of a low head dam on the east side of Huron.

Wednesday evening, people in KELOLAND will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed merger between two hospital systems.

Livestock showmen of all ages are entering the ring at the 70th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well.

