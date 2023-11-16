SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 16. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Authorities in Pennington County are searching for three people involved in a crash in the Farmingdale Recreation area.

On October 18, 2023, a home explosion rocked the small community of Humboldt, South Dakota, killing one member of the family and severely injuring two others. No foul play is suspected, however.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who broke into several vehicles in a neighborhood on the west side of the city.

Part of Rapid City is under an air pollution alert through this evening.

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term communications blackout even as Israel signaled its offensive could next target the south of the territory, where most of the population has taken refuge.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.