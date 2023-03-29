SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Rapid City say a grass fire in the northeastern part of town was caused by people.

Grass fire in Rapid City area caused by humans

The remains of a Woonsocket man, who has been missing since March 2020, have been found. 

Remains of missing Woonsocket man found, Sanborn County State’s Attorney announces

Court documents are revealing new details about a Sheldon, Iowa man accused of killing his mother.

Sheldon man accused of killing mother allegedly told family his plans, documents state

The warmer temperatures have thawed the frozen ice chunks at Falls Park in Sioux Falls bringing higher water levels and some other safety concerns.

Extra signage put up at Falls Park

The five community centers across Sioux Falls could be getting transferred to the Sioux Falls School District.

Big changes coming to SF community centers

A nearly 86-year-old building in downtown Brookings will soon be transformed into a “multi-cultural hub,” according to the design team that presented plans to the City Council.

New hotel, event space coming to downtown Brookings

Putting a parent into a nursing home can be a tough and emotional decision. But for one resident at the Good Samaritan Society that decision was made a lot easier because of one person, one very special person.

Janitor Jeff makes nursing home feel like home

With the snow melting, the geese have been returning in droves and landing in open fields.

Birds on the move across South Dakota

A very busy forecast is ahead for KELOLAND as spring and winter do battle here in the northern plains for the next few days. Winter has won this morning, with -12 in Aberdeen and

Out like a lion; KELOLAND forecast includes t-storms and a possible blizzard

