It's Wednesday, March 29.

Investigators in Rapid City say a grass fire in the northeastern part of town was caused by people.

The remains of a Woonsocket man, who has been missing since March 2020, have been found.

Court documents are revealing new details about a Sheldon, Iowa man accused of killing his mother.

The warmer temperatures have thawed the frozen ice chunks at Falls Park in Sioux Falls bringing higher water levels and some other safety concerns.

The five community centers across Sioux Falls could be getting transferred to the Sioux Falls School District.

A nearly 86-year-old building in downtown Brookings will soon be transformed into a “multi-cultural hub,” according to the design team that presented plans to the City Council.

Putting a parent into a nursing home can be a tough and emotional decision. But for one resident at the Good Samaritan Society that decision was made a lot easier because of one person, one very special person.

With the snow melting, the geese have been returning in droves and landing in open fields.

A very busy forecast is ahead for KELOLAND as spring and winter do battle here in the northern plains for the next few days. Winter has won this morning, with -12 in Aberdeen and

