SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set.

Authorities in Brookings County are investigating a case of graffiti in both the central and southeastern parts of Volga. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office posted these pictures to its Facebook page. They say the first piece was reported on a speed limit sign in the area of 6th Street and Caspian Avenue.

Authorities are asking for help in an investigation involving hundreds of dead carp in Hamlin County. The discovery was made on May 28 on private property.

The City of Sioux Falls will be tackling how to best address the growing homeless population. The City Council approved a homelessness task force. It was brought forward by councilmen Rich Merkouris and Curt Soehl.

Building a tractor is not easy, but students at SDSU spent all year building and designing a quarter scale tractor. And, Over the weekend, The quarter scale tractor team was named international champions. Some students have spent nearly 40 hours a week working on the machine and say they are excited to see that all their hard work was worth it.

