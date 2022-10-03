SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a weekend fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls.

An 80-year-old Mitchell woman has been given back old letters from 1964 that her husband Leon sent while he was stationed in Germany

The President of South Dakota State University has been recognized at the national level.

It’s shaping up to be a big week in Yankton. The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships.

We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.