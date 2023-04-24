SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories from First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Several crews are on the scene of a house fire northwest of Harmodon Park. Video from the scene shows destroyed garage and damage to vehicles.

Though it arguably isn’t as spectacular or vivid as last night’s Northern Lights, today’s sunshine has been quite enjoyable in its own right…especially considering the chilly start to the day.

Iowans heard from eight potential candidates for the Republican nomination for President Saturday night.

Students in Iowa gathered at the State Capitol on Monday to protest a bill that will allow guns in school. Senate File 543 would allow for guns in schools and on college campuses.

