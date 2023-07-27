SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says city state and federal law enforcement will be working together to stop sex trafficking during the Sturgis rally.

Three people are facing drug charges after being arrested in Roberts County last week.

One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV end up in Lake Marsh.

13th Street in downtown Sioux Falls saw some buckling due to the hot weather.

SafeSport is a non-profit that works to provide educational training and advocates for youth athletes.

A Dell Rapids woman living with ALS has written a book.

Numerous Heat Advisories not only cover KELOLAND, but much of the central plains and Midwest.  Expect the heat index (feels like temperature) to reach over 100 at times this afternoon and early this evening.  Try to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors, if you can.

