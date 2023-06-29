SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 29. Take a look at our top headlines with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

There is now a fund set up to help the people in Spearfish impacted by recent flash flooding.

The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.

This afternoon has seen lots of sunshine and hot temperatures. Eastern KELOLAND has had mid to upper 80s, while western South Dakota is in the 70s and low 80s. Winds are light unless you get under one of the afternoon thunderstorms.

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Travelers are getting hit with delays at U.S. airports again early Wednesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers.

An Ottumwa woman who lost her home in a 2001 tornado has won the Iowa Lottery’s $2 million Powerball prize.

