SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3.

Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.

China said Friday that a balloon spotted over American airspace was used for weather research and was blown off course, despite U.S. suspicion it was spying. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon because of concerns of hurting people on the ground.

Assets in trusts in South Dakota totaled more than $600 billion at the end of 2021, according to the state Division of Banking. South Dakota’s state government gives financial trusts the same privacy protection as other financial institutions and businesses.

Warmer weather is on the way. Get your updated forecast!

