SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, March 24.

One man was arrested after an incident in central Yankton.

A family in Freeman is OK but picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home.

A Lincoln County Deputy is highlighting the importance of organ donation.

The South Dakota Supreme Court took up a case involving multi-millionaire and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and a child pornography investigation.

A downtown Sioux Falls business is hoping to help erase the school lunch debt in the Sioux Falls School District.

The Northern Lights were found in South Dakota last night.

The dark night sky turned blue in Watertown early Thursday morning. The Watertown Police Department was able to capture this video of an object lighting up the sky.

