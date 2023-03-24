SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 24. Here’s all you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. It’s the latest in news and weather.

One man was arrested after an incident in central Yankton.

A family in Freeman is OK but picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home.

A Lincoln County Deputy is highlighting the importance of organ donation.

The South Dakota Supreme Court took up a case involving multi-millionaire and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and a child pornography investigation.

A downtown Sioux Falls business is hoping to help erase the school lunch debt in the Sioux Falls School District.

The Northern Lights were found in South Dakota last night.

The dark night sky turned blue in Watertown early Thursday morning. The Watertown Police Department was able to capture this video of an object lighting up the sky.

