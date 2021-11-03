Homicide suspects arrested; meth seized in Flandreau; remembering Jean Rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two men are behind bars in connection with a homicide in Pennington County. Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson face charges of accessory to murder in the death of 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.

An Olivet man is facing a slew of charges involving drugs and dogs. The suspect is accused of neglecting 48 dogs, some of them on the verge of death when law enforcement raided the home on October 31st.

Multiple people are facing charges after being arrested at an eastern South Dakota casino.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator John Thune have shared their thoughts with us about former first lady Jean Rounds, wife to Senator Mike Rounds.

Something new is launching at Lake Area Technical College. On Tuesday, the school held an open house for students to learn about its drone racing and e-sports program. Staff are excited to start offering the opportunity.

This Sunday, The Fourth Wall Ensemble will be making their first-ever appearance in Brookings. The group consists of musicians who also have other performing talents, including dancing and acting.