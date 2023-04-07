SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the FBI captured Trent Brewer in North Rapid City Thursday night.

Investigators are searching for information on a Sioux Falls assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A former Sioux Falls Police Officer is facing the possibility of a decade in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of child porn possession and distribution.

Documents detailing an investigation into T. Denny Sanford will be made public.

Project Car is down a vehicle after one of their cars was stolen out of their parking lot last Friday.

Sioux Falls will soon be home to another private golf club.

41st Street near Interstate 29 is once again filled with cones funneling drivers into two lanes.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is holdings its annual Paws to Celebrate event on April 15th.

Kobee Sherman, a junior for Viborg-Hurley recently received some heartbreaking news. He has cancer in one of his legs.

Futurecast pick up on the warming today in much of KELOLAND. Yankton should be well into the 60s later today. Tomorrow promises to be a few degrees warmer across the board as we usher in spring-like weather into KELOLAND.

