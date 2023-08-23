SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 23. Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges in connection with a homicide on Sunday in rural Grant County.

Crews are responding to a vehicle in a corn field just north of I-90 in northern Sioux Falls.

Some 1,000 to 1,100 names remain on the FBI’s tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for after wildfires destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina on Maui.

The hottest weather will be found in the southeast this afternoon. Rain chances will remain low today, but a few spots may develop on radar in Nebraska tonight.

