It's Wednesday, November 15.

A 44-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars in connection with a woman’s death.

Man arrested for manslaughter in Rapid City

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Rapid Valley.

Homicide under investigation in Rapid Valley

High winds made fighting a field fire difficult for firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week.

Crews battle field fire in high winds

Just after midnight this morning, Mitchell Fire received reports of a fire at the local Perkins restaurant.

Crews respond to fire at Mitchell Perkins

A Rapid City hotel accused of racial discrimination is now facing a new lawsuit.

New racial discrimination case against Grand Gateway Hotel

There’ll be a big fundraiser this Saturday to help the Humboldt couple who lost their son and house in a fiery explosion last month.

Humboldt couple still recovering from house explosion

Rick Norris became a familiar face during the COVID-19 briefings in Sioux Falls.

GoFundMe started for interpreter diagnosed with cancer

The wind forecast is much better today for areas of eastern KELOLAND. We’ll see speeds of 5-15 mph this afternoon in Sioux Falls, but there will be an increase in south winds this afternoon and tonight across much of the region. 

Changes coming to the weather pattern next week

