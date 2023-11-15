SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 44-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars in connection with a woman’s death.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Rapid Valley.

High winds made fighting a field fire difficult for firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week.

Just after midnight this morning, Mitchell Fire received reports of a fire at the local Perkins restaurant.

A Rapid City hotel accused of racial discrimination is now facing a new lawsuit.

There’ll be a big fundraiser this Saturday to help the Humboldt couple who lost their son and house in a fiery explosion last month.

Rick Norris became a familiar face during the COVID-19 briefings in Sioux Falls.

The wind forecast is much better today for areas of eastern KELOLAND. We’ll see speeds of 5-15 mph this afternoon in Sioux Falls, but there will be an increase in south winds this afternoon and tonight across much of the region.

