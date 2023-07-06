SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 6. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

Authorities were called to a home near 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue Wednesday morning.

SFPD: Man’s death being investigated as a homicide

Authorities say someone was on a scavenger hunt when they came across the remains of a 58-year-old man.

More details released on body found near Sertoma Park

A Chamberlain nurse admits to tampering with powerful medication that was supposed to be used for patients.

Nurse pleads guilty to tampering with medication

Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property.

Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post

Tens of millions of Americans are facing sweltering temperatures in what’s being called the hottest week for the planet on record.

We expect some of that rain to hold together in eastern KELOLAND late tonight. Additional development is possible tomorrow, so keep an eye on the radar during the day.

Rain chances tonight and tomorrow; Warmer early next week

