SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 6. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

Authorities were called to a home near 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue Wednesday morning.

Authorities say someone was on a scavenger hunt when they came across the remains of a 58-year-old man.

A Chamberlain nurse admits to tampering with powerful medication that was supposed to be used for patients.

Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property.

Tens of millions of Americans are facing sweltering temperatures in what’s being called the hottest week for the planet on record.

We expect some of that rain to hold together in eastern KELOLAND late tonight. Additional development is possible tomorrow, so keep an eye on the radar during the day.

