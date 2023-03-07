SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police say two people have been indicted in connection with a homicide almost a year and a half ago.

Two people are in custody in Minnesota in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Sioux Falls.

Two men are behind bars following a drug investigation in Brookings.

A Sioux Falls business has been robbed for the fourth time in the last year.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a teen near the Sanford Hospital.

On Monday, about 800 eighth graders attended the Women in Science event at Southeast Technical College.

The Octane Ink Snocross National wrapped up this weekend at Huset’s Speedway where professional snowmobile riders from around the world competed.

A lot has gone into making the tournament happen. Summit League assistant commissioner for communications Ryan Powell says an event like this takes a team effort.

From live reports to highlights, we have all your Championship Tuesday coverage. SDSU takes on Omaha at 1, while NDSU meets Oral Roberts at 8.

Snow chances will continue today for much of western and northern KELOLAND. Rapid City picked up 2 inches yesterday.

