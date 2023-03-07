SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police say two people have been indicted in connection with a homicide almost a year and a half ago.

2 indicted in connection with 2021 Sioux Falls homicide

Two people are in custody in Minnesota in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Sioux Falls.

2 men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Two men are behind bars following a drug investigation in Brookings.

Brookings men arrested in drug investigation

A Sioux Falls business has been robbed for the fourth time in the last year.

Neighborhood Market broken into for fourth time in a year

Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a teen near the Sanford Hospital.

Animal Control says dog bit teen near Sanford Hospital

On Monday, about 800 eighth graders attended the Women in Science event at Southeast Technical College.

Middle school girls learn about STEM opportunities

The Octane Ink Snocross National wrapped up this weekend at Huset’s Speedway where professional snowmobile riders from around the world competed.

Swedish Television crew covering Snocross National

A lot has gone into making the tournament happen. Summit League assistant commissioner for communications Ryan Powell says an event like this takes a team effort.

An all-hands-on-deck event for Summit League employees

From live reports to highlights, we have all your Championship Tuesday coverage. SDSU takes on Omaha at 1, while NDSU meets Oral Roberts at 8.

Championship Tuesday at the Summit League Tournament

Snow chances will continue today for much of western and northern KELOLAND. Rapid City picked up 2 inches yesterday.

Active pattern ahead this week in KELOLAND

